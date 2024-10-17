Liam Payne’s Family and Fans ‘Heartbroken’ Over Falling Death: ‘It’s Devastating His Story Ended This Way’

In the wake of Liam Payne’s death, the singer and celebrity’s family issued a statement as fans began posting their own reactions to the passing of the former One Direction member.

“We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul,” Payne’s family, which included his parents Geoff and Karen Payne, said in a statement to the BBC. “We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Payne was declared dead on Wednesday afternoon after authorities said he “jumped off the balcony” of his hotel in Buenos Aires. Payne was reportedly in Argentina to see his former bandmate Niall Horan perform in concert, according to multiple media reports. Payne fell from his third story room.

Several celebrities have already issued statements about the singer’s passing, including Charlie Puth and One Direction guitarist Dan Richards. During a concert in Japan last night, singer Rita Ora paused her performance of “For You” — a song she originally sang with Payne — and said “I can’t even sing this right now.” She then showed a photo of the late singer.

Additionally, “The X Factor,” the British reality competition series that was largely responsible boosting One Direction’s global fame, issued a statement about Payne’s death. “We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne,” the statement reads. “He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world.”

Fans have also taken to social media to post about the death. “One Direction meant so much to so many people, and it’s devastating his story ended this way,” comedian and author Matt Bellassai posted on X. Many echoed Bellassai’s sentiment.

people are not mourning the man liam payne became, they are mourning the man he used to be and the man they grew up with. the man that was part of something that shaped millions of peoples lives. — lara (@ghostinkissys) October 16, 2024

“People are not mourning the man Liam Payne became, they are mourning the man he used to be and the man they grew up with. The man that was part of something that shaped millions of peoples lives,” one user posted on X. That post has already been liked over 231,000 times.

One user wrote that Payne was part of something “our 13-year-old [selves] could never imagine living without.” Another user said that Payne’s death also means the death of One Direction. “It will never be the same again nothing will ever be the same again,” they wrote.

Still others expressed shock over the news. One user wrote that the news “doesn’t even feel real,” and another likened the tragedy to being part of “another alternate universe.”