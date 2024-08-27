Cinephile’s ‘Lil Cinephile Book Series Continues with Sci-Fi, Kung Fu and Midnight Movie Entries | Exclusive

Somehow, ‘Lil Cinephile has returned.

The book series, a spin-off of the wildly successful Cinephile: A Card Game, returns with a new volume of books designed to make your baby the coolest kid at day care. “My Fist Sci-Fi Movie,” “My First Kung Fu Movie” and “My First Midnight Movie,” represents the next chapter of the book series, with installments that “take readers on a cinematic journey of filmmaking styles from around the world,” according to the official synopsis.

These new books were written by Cory Everett and illustrated by Julie Olivi and cover everything from “2001: A Space Odyssey” to “Enter the Dragon” to “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” This might be the greatest set of ‘Lil Cinephile books yet. Expect your budding to cineaste to have some new favorites.

Independently made and produced, “My First Sci-Fi Movie,” “My First Kung Fu Movie,” and “My First Midnight Movie,” will be available from lilcinephile.com, as well as select independent retailers, beginning December 2024. You can pre-order them right now. The books are printed on high-quality cardboard for maximum durability and are available either individually ($15), or as part of the collection My First Movie: Vol. 3 ($45), which contains all three books packaged inside a gorgeous limited-edition slip-case.

These new installments have already garnered praise from filmmakers like Don Coscarelli, director of “Phantasm;” Edgar Wright, director of “Baby Driver,” who said “bring some more karate kids into the world” (he’s very clearly jazzed about the Kung Fu Movie instlalment); and Larry Karaszewski, writer of “Ed Wood,” who said of the Midnight Movie volume, “There was a smile on my face as I turned every page.”

If you haven’t given the ‘Lil Cinephile books a shot, they are infectious and adorable, even if you aren’t trying to insure that your infant knows about the works of David Lynch. They are funny and beautifully illustrated; fun for every age group for sure.