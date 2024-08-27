Ryan Reynolds Kicks the Door Open for Gambit’s Return in the MCU With Deleted ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Scene

Could Channing Tatum’s Gambit finally get his own movie in the MCU? Well, it’s hard to say — but Ryan Reynolds is certainly making it clear that he could, thanks to a new deleted scene from “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Tatum tried for years to get a Gambit movie off the ground, but it never quite worked out. So, when he unexpectedly showed up in the “Deadpool” threequel, both Tatum and the fans freaked out. Tatum has since said that he “will owe [Reynolds] probably forever” for making it happen.

But now, Reynolds might be giving Gambit another push. In a post to X on Tuesday morning, the actor revealed a 20-second sequence of Gambit strutting through the carnage that he and his colleagues left behind at Cassandra Nova’s fortress in the void.

As he does, the camera pans up to his eyes and Gambit gives a knowing smile. You can watch it below.

Of course, supremely eagle-eyed fans might’ve seen a moment like this in “Deadpool & Wolverine” already. In a follow-up post, Reynolds noted that “A version of the sequence is in the film — on one of the monitors in the deep background of the TVA.”

In the grand scheme of things, this really could mean nothing other than “Gambit survived” and really did make a name for himself here. But remember, “Marvel sparkle circle” is how Deadpool refers to Doctor Strange’s portals.

And, if you look closely in Gambit’s eyes, as one fan zoomed in to do, you might see one of those portals in the reflection.

The sparkle circle in question. Look closely 👀 https://t.co/zVgN1YHwWF — Syriangeekvibes (@syriangeekvibes) August 27, 2024

So, in addition to pushing for a “Logan-like” sendoff for Wesley Snipes’ Blade, Reynolds has now left a clear opening for Tatum in the MCU. What comes next will come down to studio head Kevin Feige. But, for what it’s worth, Tatum noted that Feige is a fan.

“He literally was like, ‘Look, I love Gambit. I just don’t know how to do it right now. I don’t know how he fits into what we’re doing, and so I need to like, I need to have a minute to like, figure it out,’” Tatum recalled of a conversation he had with Feige years ago, in a recent interview on “The Tonight Show.”

“And now we’ve sort of cracked a little bit of the code, and hopefully…hopefully!”

Tatum also noted that he “would do lots of terrible things” to make a Gambit film happen.