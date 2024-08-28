Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman’s ‘Lioness’ Returns in October | First Look

Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman are returning to Paramount+ with the Season 2 premiere of “Lioness.” The Taylor Sheridan drama will premiere on Oct. 27 with its first two episodes.

The espionage thriller comes from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan and is currently filming in Texas. The drama follows Force Recon Marine Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), who is recruited into the CIA’s Lioness program. In Season 1, she was tasked with befriending the daughter of a terrorist financier, Aaliyah Amrohi (Stephanie Nur).

Season 2 will zoom in on the CIA officer in charge of the Lioness program, Joe (Zeo Saldaña). Together with Joe’s boss Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) and CIA Deputy Director and Kaitlyn’s supervisor Byron (Michael Kelly), the three will enlist a new Lioness operative to as they try to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. As the stakes become more intense, Joe has to confront the personal sacrifices she’s made as leader of the Lioness program.

Zoe Saldana as Joe in Lioness (Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+)

Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade in Lioness (Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+)

The Paramount+ original stars Saldaña, De Oliveira, Emmy and Oscar winner Kidman and Emmy nominee Kelly in addition to Genesis Rodriguez and Oscar winner Morgan Freeman. Other series stars include Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill and Hannah Love Lanier.

Season 1 of “Lioness” set a record for Paramount+ as the most-watched worldwide series premiere on the service at the time of its premiere. It also continues Sheridan’s growing empire of Paramount+ originals, which include “1883,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Lawman: Bass Reeves” as well as the upcoming “Landman” and the second seasons of “Tulsa King” and “1923.”

“Lioness” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+.