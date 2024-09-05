Lisa Frank Docuseries From Sony Pictures Television, Maxine Productions Lands at Prime Video

The Lisa Frank brand is getting the Hollywood treatment, with Prime Video ordering a new four-part docuseries that will dive into the neon-hued world of a brand that defined girlhood for a generation of Americans, only to seemingly disappear overnight.

“Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story,” which comes from Sony Pictures Television’s Maxine Productions, will feature never-before-seen footage and over twenty interviews with Lisa Frank, company insiders, enthusiasts, and journalists.

The project is executive produced by Maxine Productions’ Mary Robertson and Lisa Kalikow and Sony Pictures Television Nonfiction’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are executive producers for SPTNF. Arianna LaPenne serves as director and co-executive producer.

“Like so many of us, I grew up with a deep attachment to Lisa Frank products, relishing the sense of whimsy, magic and creativity they brought to daily life,” Robertson said in a statement. “I am honored by the opportunity to work with our incredible director Arianna LaPenne, showrunner Lisa Kalikow, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, and my colleagues at Maxine Productions to share this astonishing true story that may forever change the way you think about rainbows and unicorns.”

“Lisa Frank’s signature rainbow-hued brand evokes core memories and nostalgia for generations of students – and yet there was so much more happening behind the scenes,” Amazon MGM Studios Brand and Content Innovation head Lauren Anderson added. “Thanks to Maxine Productions, Sony Pictures Television, and Alysia Russo – the earliest champion of this series – audiences will discover the reality nestled behind the neon.”

Founded by Robertson in 2022 through an overall deal with SPT, Maxine Productions is best known for producting the hit Investigation Discovery docuseries “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.” The company has a slate of upcoming features and limited series in the pipeline, as well as projects in development with Rolling Stone, Wondery, Buzzfeed and The Hollywood Reporter.

Robertson’s credits include two-time Primetime Emmy Award nominated “Framing Britney Spears” and “Controlling Britney Spears,” as well as FX and Hulu’s “The Weekly”, CNN’s “Tricky Dick,” Showtime’s “Trumped” and “The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth,” and five films for Frontline on PBS, two of which received Emmy nominations.

SPT’s nonfiction group has produced more than 100 series across 35 platforms through ownership interests or partnerships with production companies. In addition to Maxine Productions, the studio has worked with Sharp Entertainment, The Intellectual Property Corporation, B17 Entertainment, 19 Entertainment, This Machine, UnConventional Entertainment, Brass Monkeys Media and Resilient content.

Its credits include ABC’s “American Idol,” TLC’s “90 Day Fiance” franchise, IPC’s Emmy-winning docuseries “Leah Remini: Scientology & Aftermath” for A&E, Netflix’s “Indian Matchmaking” and “Night Stalker,” A&E’s “Secrets of Playboy,” HBO’s “We’re Here,” Food Network and Max’s “Selena + Chef,” and B17 Entertainment’s “Thanks a Million” for Roku and “The Final Straw” for ABC.