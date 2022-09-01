What Time Does ‘Lord of the Rings’ Come Out on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon’s epic “Lord of the Rings” TV series is here, and it’s dropping sooner than you expect.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” marks Amazon’s massive investment into J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy universe, presenting a story set thousands of years before the events of “Lord of the Rings” that finds Middle-earth in a time of prosperity. But that peace doesn’t last long, as the story kicks into gear after Sauron’s first rise to power, and as the elven warrior Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is determined to track him down before he can wreak havoc again.

But what time can you watch the “Lord of the Rings” show on Amazon Prime Video? While the series technically drops worldwide on Friday, Sept. 2, you can actually watch the first two episodes on Thursday, Sept. 1 in the United States.

Indeed, those in the U.S. can watch “The Rings of Power” at 6 p.m. PT or 9 p.m. ET on September 1. That means you should be ready to fire up Prime Video Thursday evening to finally catch a glimpse of the show’s first two full episodes.

Subsequent new episodes will then drop weekly on Thursdays on the west coast (9 p.m. PT) or early Friday morning on the east coast (12 a.m. ET).

Prime Video is releasing the first two hourlong episodes of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on Sept. 1/Sept. 2, and you can find out what time you can watch these episodes in each time zone (the show is releasing worldwide in 240 countries) below.

6 p.m. PDT // Thursday, September 1

9 p.m. EDT // Thursday, September 1

2 a.m. UK // Friday, September 2

3 a.m. CEST // Friday, September 2

6:30 a.m. IST // Friday, September 2

10 a.m. JST // Friday, September 2

11 a.m. AU // Friday, September 2

1 p.m. NZ // Friday, September 2

