“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is nearly here, but with Amazon’s epic new series comes a massive ensemble of characters to keep track of. Not entirely dissimilar from “Game of Thrones,” this new show traverses vast and diverse geography (except it’s Middle-earth instead of Westeros) and follows a number of different characters from different races, all set in the Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” story.
That means “The Rings of Power” is set thousands of years before the events of “LOTR” or “The Hobbit,” bringing to life a world in full bloom, at a time of general peace – albeit with the threat of evil looming on the horizon. Some characters you’ll know (like Galadriel and Elrond) and others you won’t (like The Stranger), so see below for our spoiler-free guide to who plays who in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” before the series premieres on Prime Video on Sept. 2.
Morfydd Clark as Galadriel (Elf)
Arguably the star of “The Rings of Power,” Galadriel is a legendary elven commander at the time that we meet her in the series. She is steadfastly hunting down Sauron despite everyone believing he’s long gone. She’s played in the show by Morfydd Clark, a Welsh actress who starred in the 2020 horror film “Saint Maud,” 2019’s “Crawl” and HBO’s “His Dark Materials” series. In the Peter Jackson films, the older version of Galadriel is played by Cate Blanchett.
Robert Aramayo as Elrond (Elf)
The other major character you know from the Peter Jackson movies, Elrond is but a young architect and politician in “The Rings of Power.” He is close friends with Galadriel, but has ambitions of his own. Aramayo is best known for playing young Ned Stark in “Game of Thrones,” and also had roles in Netflix’s “Mindhunter,” “The King’s Man” and “The Empty Man.” Elrond is played in the Peter Jackson films by Hugo Weaving.
Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad (Elf)
Gil-galad is the High King of the Elves, with the character expanded upon from a poem recited in “The Lord of the Rings” called “The Fall of Gil-galad.” Walker is best known for starring in “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” and also had roles in films “In the Heart of the Sea” and “The Ice Road.” He also appeared on Broadway in “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson” and “American Psycho.”
Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn (Human)
Bronwyn is a human woman and single mother living in The Southlands who has struck a bond with an elf stationed in her town. Boniadi is an accomplished actress whose roles range from “Homeland” to “Counterpart” to “How I Met Your Mother,” also starring in the films “Hotel Mumbai” and “Bombshell.”
Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo (Human)
Theo is Bornwyn’s son who happens upon a destroyed sword that may or may not belong to Sauron. This is Muhafidin’s first major role.
Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir (Elf)
Arondir is an elf who has been stationed in The Southlands since the time of war, to keep an eye on humans whose ancestors supported Sauron. Córdova is best known for his roles in the films “Miss Bala” and “Mary Queen of Scots” and TV series “The Undoing,” “Ray Donovan” and “Berlin Station.”
Markella Kavenagh as Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot (Harfoot)
Nori is one of the Harfoots, a race that’s something of a precursor to Hobbits (Tolkien said Hobbits didn’t exist during the Second Age). Nori is an adventurous young girl. Kavenagh also starred in “Picnic at Hanging Rock,” “True History of the Kelly Gang” and the film “My First Summer.”
Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow (Harfoot)
Poppy is Nori’s best friend who, while frequently protesting Nori’s actions, usually tags along. Richards’ previous roles include the TV series “Pan Tau” and “Wanderlust.”
Sara Zawangobani as Marigold Brandyfoot (Harfoot)
Marigold is the matriarch of the Brandyfoot family. Zawangobani also starred in the TV series “Home and Away,” “Monarch Cove” and “Love My Way.”
Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor (Elf)
Celebrimbor is a celebrated elven smith. Edwards is probably best known for playing Martin Cherteris in “The Crown,” and his work also includes “The Terror,” “Sherlock” and “Downton Abbey.”
Owain Arthur as Durin IV (Dwarf)
Durin IV is a dwarven prince who lives in Khazad-dûm and who is also an old friend of Elrond’s. Arthur starred in “The One and Only Ivan,” “A Confession” and “Casualty.”
Sophia Nomvete as Disa (Dwarf)
Disa is Durin’s wife. Nomvete – who was pregnant while filming “The Rings of Power” and had her costume custom-fitted for pumping – previously starred in “Swashbuckle.”
Charlie Vickers as Halbrand (Human)
Halbrand is a human shipwreck survivor who’s looking for a new beginning when he crosses paths with Galadriel. Vickers previously starred in “Medici.”
Daniel Weyman as The Stranger (Race Unknown)
The Stranger, as he’s called, is a mysterious figure who falls fro the sky and appears to have potentially dangerous powers. Weyman starred in “Gentleman Jack” and voiced Rick Madoc in Netflix’s “The Sandman.”