Los Angeles DA Reviewing ‘New Evidence’ Against Marilyn Manson

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said Wednesday that his office is reviewing “new evidence” against shock rocker Marilyn Manson that appears connected to unspecified but prior accusations of sexual misconduct.

The evidence “emerged within the last few weeks,” Gascón in a statement, part of “an already extensive case file” being assembled as part of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigation.

Gascón said that a decision about charges is expected “soon,” but “it is our office’s responsibility to ensure that we have a complete picture of the admissible evidence available before making a filing decision.”

“Senior staff members have met with victims, and our prosecutors continue to remain in contact with the victims and their representatives throughout this process. We are committed to making sure they are treated with dignity and respect. I have received requests from victims to meet personally to discuss the case, however, as the case is being investigated it would be inappropriate for me, as District Attorney, to meet with victims during this time. We anticipate making a filing decision soon and will provide an update when that time comes. At that time, I look forward to meeting with the victims to discuss how my office can continue to support them,” the statement concludes.

No further details about the case were provided, but Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, has been accused of rape, abuse, grooming a minor and other crimes in multiple cases.

“Westworld” Actress Evan Rachel Wood was his highest-profile accuser. Her battle against Manson was captured in the film “Phoenix Rising.” “Game of Thrones” actress Esmé Bianco was also among those who accused Manson of sexual assault. Manson sued Wood for defamation.