Marilyn Manson Sued for Sexually Assaulting, Grooming a Minor

A new lawsuit filed in Long Island, New York, alleges musician Marilyn Manson – born Brian Warner – groomed and sexually violated a fan in the 1990s. Their alleged relationship began when the anonymous accuser was 16.

Manson is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit filed by “Jane Doe” in Nassau County Supreme Court. Other defendants named in the paperwork are Manson’s former labels Interscope and Nothing Records.

Manson is no stranger to lawsuits over alleged wrongdoing with fans who are women, but unlike the previous lawsuit accusing him of sexual misconduct around 2020, the latest allegations are about events that were said to have taken place in the beginning of Manson’s career, around 2010, per court documents obtained by TheWrap.

The lawsuit accuses Manson of sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress and levies accusations at his music distributors for operating in negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress – along with a host of other charges.

The plaintiff described a groupie-like scenario in which she first met Manson in 1995 following a Dallas concert. She was 16 at the time and waited outside his tour bus with others when Manson invited her and at least one of the other “younger girls” on the bus. The age of consent in Texas was 17 at the time and remains so today.

It’s there, the lawsuit alleges, that “Defendant Warner performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff, who was a virgin at the time, including but not limited to forced copulation and vaginal penetration.”

“One of the band members watched Defendant Warner sexually assault Plaintiff,” according to the allegations laid out in the suit.

The lawsuit claims “Interscope and Nothing Records were aware of Defendant Warner’s practice of sexually assaulting minors, and aided and abetted such behavior,” adding that “as a result of Brian Warner’s sexual abuse and assault, enabled and encouraged by Defendants Interscope and Nothing Records, Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional, physical, and psychological distress, including shame, and guilt, economic loss, economic capacity and emotional loss.”

Rolling Stone was first to report the news.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.