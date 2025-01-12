‘Selling Sunset’ Star Jason Oppenheim Warns Landlords Are Gouging LA Fire Victims

As the Los Angeles wildfires continue to devastate the city and leave thousands displaced, “Selling Sunset” star and real estate mogul Jason Oppenheim says landlords in the city are already taking advantage of victims looking for a place to live.

While speaking to BBC One, Oppenheim relayed the story of a client visiting a property where the landlord previously asked for $13,000 for rent.

“[My client] offered $20,000 a month and he offered to pay six months upfront and the landlord said ‘I want $23,000’,” he said. “There are price gouging laws in California, they’re just being ignored right now, and this isn’t the time to be taking advantage of situations.”

Oppenheim’s story follows a flurry of similar stories on social media as citizens are scrambling for shelter after having their homes destroyed.

Oppenheim’s business, Oppenheim Group, is offering free representation in the wake of the fires.

The fires have now consumed more than 23,000 acres and 5,300 structures. Firefighters made progress this weekend against the still-raging Palisades fire, focusing their efforts on protecting Brentwood and Encino from the fringes of the area’s largest blaze.

Officials updated the overall death toll Sunday to 16, with more than 10,000 structures destroyed. The multiple fires were already being discussed as the most catastrophic in U.S. history.

“I woke up this morning to lot of friends and clients reaching out because they lost their home over the last couple of days, and they need they need help with places to live now,” Oppenheim said in a video posted to social media on Thursday. “Their families are displaced. And as real estate agents, we obviously have an obligation to help them find a place, even when it’s going to be difficult with thousands of people looking for places and not nearly as many houses available.”