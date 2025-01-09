‘Selling Sunset’ Star Jason Oppenheim Offers Free Representation to Evacuees Displaced by LA Wildfires

Jason Oppenheim, star realtor of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” has offered free representation and to credit back any commission paid for Los Angeles residents displaced by the ongoing wildfires.

“I woke up this morning to lot of friends and clients reaching out because they lost their home over the last couple of days, and they need they need help with places to live now,” Oppenheim said in a video posted to social media on Thursday. “Their families are displaced. And as real estate agents, we obviously have an obligation to help them find a place, even when it’s going to be difficult with thousands of people looking for places and not nearly as many houses available.”

In response to the wildfires, which have prompted over 179,000 residents to evacuate their homes as of Thursday morning, Oppenheim shared that the Oppenheim Group is “offering to represent anybody for free, or we will credit you back any commission paid if you’ve lost your house and you’re now displaced.”

“We will help you find a place, or do our best to help you find a place to rent,” he continued.

Those who have lost their homes in the fires and are hoping to find a place to rent until they rebuild can seek representation or credit back from the Oppenheim Group by reaching out to office@ogroup.com.

“Real estate agents need to come together and work hard for the community. This is our time to be able to give back,” Oppenheim concluded. “Everyone stay safe.”

By Thursday, the Los Angeles fires have resulted in at least five casualties, with five major fires covering more than 45 square miles, according to NBC News. The Palisades fire has destroyed over 1,000 structures, with many Hollywood A-listers — including, Billy Crystal, Anna Faris, John Goodman, Anthony Hopkins, Eugene Levy and Miles Teller — losing their homes to the fire.