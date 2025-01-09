LA Wildfires Day 3 Sees Shellshocked Residents Returning to Rubble as Firefighters Combat the Spread | Photos

As the third day of the Los Angeles Wildfires raged on, a better sense of the devastation and toll became clear.

Early estimates from Accuweather are estimating that the damage done across all the fires could range as high as $150 billion.

“This is already one of the worst wildfires in California history. Should a large number of additional structures be burned in the coming days, it may become the worst wildfire in modern California history based on the number of structures burned and economic loss,” AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter said in a press release.

A roundup of photos from the day show the Palisades in a ruin, and groups of people – friends and strangers alike – banding together to help fight the continuing Eaton fire that’s coming to be as destructive.

See an updating gallery of images from the third devastating day of loss and fortitude below.

The remains of a destroyed home, lost in the Palisades Fire. (Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Getty Images)

A burnt down utility line from the Eaton Fire. (Photo by Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images)

An unhoused woman pushes her belongings off Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon Blvd as the Palisades Fire rages down the hills in Pacific Palisades. (Photo by Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A man in a wheelchair goes past a house on fire from the Eaton Fire in the Altadena neighborhood. (Photo by Nick Ut/Getty Images)

Juan Munoz pours water on the fire ravaged remains of his home where he has lived for 39 years during the Eaton Fire. (Photo by Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A home is engulfed in flames during the Eaton Fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles (Photo by Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

A playground burns in a residential neighborhood during the Eaton fire in Pasadena. (Photo by Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

Flames from the wind-driven Eaton Fire engulf a house in Altadena. (Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the media, in front of the building where the Starbucks was located, destroyed in the Palisades Fire. (Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Getty Images)

Khaled Fouad and Mimi Laine embrace as they inspect a family member’s property that was destroyed by Eaton Fire. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A burning house from the Eaton Fire that has currently taken the lives of five people and burned over 2000 structures, forcing over 100,000 residents to evacuate Altadena. (Photo by Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A burning vehicle from the Eaton Fire. (Photo by Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Firefighters are their on way as residents try to escape the site in Pacific Palisades. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A view of an empty street as residents try to escape the site. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Burned out cars in the Eaton Fire in Altadena. (Photo by Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A view of destruction as residents try to escape the site in Pacific Palisades. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A Cal Fire helicopter drops water on a burning apartment complex from the Eaton Fire. (Photo by Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A family of deer gather around burned trees from the Palisades Fire at Will Rogers State Park in the Pacific Palisades. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

Burned trees and wildfire smoke from the Palisades Fire are seen from Will Rogers State Park with the City of Los Angeles in the distance. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)