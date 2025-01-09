LA Wildfires Day 3 Sees Shellshocked Residents Returning to Rubble as Firefighters Combat the Spread | Photos

As the third day of the Los Angeles Wildfires raged on, a better sense of the devastation and toll became clear.
Early estimates from Accuweather are estimating that the damage done across all the fires could range as high as $150 billion.
“This is already one of the worst wildfires in California history. Should a large number of additional structures be burned in the coming days, it may become the worst wildfire in modern California history based on the number of structures burned and economic loss,” AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter said in a press release.
A roundup of photos from the day show the Palisades in a ruin, and groups of people – friends and strangers alike – banding together to help fight the continuing Eaton fire that’s coming to be as destructive.
See an updating gallery of images from the third devastating day of loss and fortitude below.