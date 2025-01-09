Steve Martin and Martin Short Cancel Shows in Florida, Citing ‘Devastation’ From LA Wildfires

Steve Martin announced on Thursday that his upcoming shows with “Only Murders in the Building” co-star Martin Short for Friday and Saturday have been canceled due to the wildfires still raging in Los Angeles.

“Unfortunately, due to the devastating fires in California, Steve Martin and Martin Short’s upcoming shows in Florida this Friday, 1/10, and Saturday 1/11, will need to be canceled. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will provide information regarding rescheduled dates as soon as possible,” Martin wrote on Facebook.

The two canceled dates are part of the veteran comedians’ “The Dukes of Funnytown!” tour.

The update came amid reports that Short has lost his Pacific Palisades home where he has lived since 1987. A fan account for his “Only Murders” co-star Selena Gomez posted the following message to X on Wednesday: “Sending all love to Martin Short, who tragically lost his home in the Pacific Palisades wildfire.”

As the Robb Report noted at the time, Short paid $2.2 million for a second home in Brentwood’s Upper Mandeville Canyon neighborhood. The LA Times reported on Thursday that a brush fire had also broken out in the Brentwood area near 2200 Old Ranch Road.

Meanwhile, the Eaton fire has spread to Mount Wilson, home of an observatory and several TV and radio communication towers for the city.

Among the stars who have lost their homes to the unprecedented wind-driven fires are Mandy Moore, Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Diane Warren and Melissa Rivers.

“Luckily, my office which is in — was in — my home, [I grabbed] whatever was there,” Rivers told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “In my personal situation, that’s it, that’s the end of everything that belonged to my family and the history of it. To be 100 percent honest, I grabbed my mom’s Emmy, a photo of my dad and a drawing that my mother had done of me and my son.”