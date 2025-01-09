Sharon Stone is pitching in to help those who have been impacted by the wildfires that have swept through several Los Angeles neighborhoods by opening her home as a safe haven and activating a resource supply for victims.

“My sister and another publicist friend of ours opened a store, worked together with a store on Beverly Boulevard,” Stone told NewsNation‘s Ashleigh Banfield while appearing on the show alongside her son, Roan Stone, Wednesday evening.

“It’s called The Coop, so, if you have gently used clothes, shoes, bedding, anything that these disenfranchised people may need, please come immediately to The Coop, starting tomorrow morning, and you can drop them off,” Stone added. “If you need things, come to The Coop. This is for people who need any of these things, please come there. This is where you can get them, it’s a distribution center.”

Stone’s wildfire distribution center opened its doors for donations Thursday at 10 a.m. PT, according to NewsNation.

The actress added that she’s welcoming friends and family into her home, and is working to set up a shelter for evacuees. Watch the interview below:

“I’ve been taking friends into my home. I have families coming now to move in with us. We’re setting up a place to be able to help people. We’re setting up beds and just room in the house,” Stone explained. “We’re loading up trucks and taking everything we have over to The Coop, and we’re inviting our friends over to move in with us here. Lot of people are being evacuated.”

As far as how the Stone family is personally doing, the actress said she is “safe” and “blessed,” acknowledging that many others aren’t having the same experience in the midst of the wildfire destruction.

“We’re in a safe place, and I think we’re so blessed to be in a safe place when many aren’t. I think all that we can do as people who are in a safe place is give back, especially to those who have lost everything.”

So far more than 130,000 people have evacuated their homes as wildfires continue to rage on throughout the Pacific Palisades and Pasadena. Since then, several more fires have started — one in Eaton Canyon, which was the byproduct of the Palisades Fire, and the so-called Sunset Fire, a blaze that ignited Wednesday evening and spread into the Runyon Canyon area of the Hollywood Hills.

Watch Stone’s NewsNation interview in the video above.