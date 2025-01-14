‘Love Island: All Stars’ Season 2 to Stream Exclusively on Peacock in US

“Love Island: All Stars” will once again stream its upcoming season on Peacock.

Peacock will serve as the exclusive U.S. streaming home for the U.K. dating series, marking the second time Peacock has streamed “Love Island: All Stars,” the streamer announced Tuesday.

“Love Island: All Stars” Season 2 will begin streaming on Peacock Wednesday, Jan. 15, with new episodes streaming every evening at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The series will debut two days after its launch in the U.K. on Monday.

Hosted by Maya Jama, the second installment of “Love Island: All Stars” will bring back 12 “Love Island” favorites, including Curtis Pritchard, Olivia Hawkins, Ronnie Vint, Catherine Agbaje, Scott Thomas, Gabby Allen, Luca Bish, Elma Pazar, Marcel Somerville, Kaz Crossley, Nas Majeed and India Reynolds.

“Love Island: All Stars” joins Peacock’s growing slate of “Love Island” shows, including “Love Island: All Stars” Season 1, “Love Island USA,” which aired its sixth season this summer and spin-off series “Love Island Games,” as well as select seasons of “Love Island South Africa” and “Love Island Spain.”

While the first three seasons of “Love Island USA” aired on CBS, Peacock took over for seasons 4-6, with “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland hosting seasons 4 and 5. “Vanderpump Rules” alum Ariana Madix took over as host in Season 6, which became the No. 1 most-watched reality series across all streaming platforms, according to preliminary Nielsen data from June 10 to July 14 provided by Peacock.

“Love Island: All Stars” is executive produced by Sophie Bush, Lewis Evans, Oliver Head, Justin Saculles and GroupM Motion Entertainment’s Martin Oxley, with Mike Spencer serving as creative director. The show is produced by Lifted Entertainment, a part of ITV Studios, and GroupM Motion Entertainment.