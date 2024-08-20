‘Love Island USA’ Reunion: 7 Most Shocking Moments

Nearly a month after “Love Island USA” crowned its Season 6 winners, the islanders are back for the reunion, and things are about to get rocky.

While some couples are still going strong — like winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham and finalists Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi and JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez — things have been a little rocky for finalists Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington as well as Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans.

Whatever has happened in the month since the finale, host Ariana Madix is getting to the bottom of it at the reunion, which also welcomed “Love Island USA” alum Robert Rausch, Olivia Walker, Kassy Castillo, Daia McGhee, Daniela Noelle, among many, many others.

Keep on reading to get the lowdown on the most shocking moments from “Love Island USA” reunion.

Nicole and Kendall unpack their issues — and Nicole says they’re still together

Based on the looks of Nicole and Kendall’s social media, it’s been left unclear whether the couple was still together — but Nicole cleared up that they are as of now. However, they revealed that they’ve been at odds after Kendall lied about the origin of a private video that was leaked shortly after they left the villa.

At the time of the leak, Kendall told Nicole the video was from years ago and was sent to an ex-girlfriend. But it came out — by way of JaNa — that the video was actually taken in the hotel in Fiji just days before Kendall went into the “Love Island USA” villa and was sent to someone on a dating app. The lie really upset Nicole, who then accused Kendall of letting the world think they weren’t together.

While they remain together as a couple, Nicole doesn’t seem ready to forgive Kendall, and walked offstage as soon as the segment was over.

JaNa joked she was pregnant

JaNa started off the reunion by joking that she and Kenny were pregnant, and pretty quickly admitted it was not real news.

Leah and JaNa confront Andrea — with receipts

When Ariana brought up Andrea’s behavior after leaving the villa, Andrea said she acted from an emotional place — giving Leah the perfect opportunity to call Andrea out for criticizing Leah for acting out of emotion on an episode of the “Aftersun” recap show. When Andrea tried to deny it, JaNa brought out pages full of the “Aftersun” transcript. The group seemed to mend fences after the blowout, but JaNa warned Andrea to keep Leah’s name out of her mouth.

Ariana and the islanders address social media hate

Amid multiple “Love Island USA” alums being the subject of online hate, Ariana took a strong stance on cyberbullying and encouraged viewers to act with kindness, pointing to her own experience after being caught in the infamous Scandoval on “Vanderpump Rules.”

Aaron admits he lied even more and Kaylor ends it for good

As soon as Ariana asked how Aaron and Kaylor were doing, Aaron admitted he lied to Kaylor and revealed that he did stick his hand down Daniella’s pants while they were in Casa Amor — which he waited to tell Kaylor until the reunion despite spending several days together in New York City. Kaylor ended it for good, telling Aaron she wants nothing to do with him.

Serena Page, Aaron Evans, Kordell Beckham, Kaylor Martin and Nicole Jacky in the “Love Island USA” reunion. (Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock)

Kaylor revealed she and Aaron broke up after she watched the show back

Ariana questioned what happened between Kaylor and Aaron after they spent all their time together after leaving the villa, including a couple of days in L.A. Kaylor revealed her attitude changed after she watched the show, including Casa Amor, and said she was in her own world during the run of the show. She specifically pointed to Episode 6, when Kaylor kissed Hakeem in a challenge and Aaron flipped out, as a moment that turned her off about the relationship.

The fire pit scene rolled in entirely — and a switch up was revealed

After hundreds of requests to roll the tapes of the fire pit scene that resulted in Andrea being sent home — including from the islanders — the scene was played in the entirety. Liv did take the drivers’ seat and as shown, they ruled out sending home JaNa and voted between Andrea and Nicole. They voted to send home Nicole, but then Leah spoke up and said she didn’t want to send Nicole home for playing the game. That’s when Andrea’s name was brought back up, and Leah said she had a conversation earlier in the day that accused Andrea of not being there for the “right reasons,” bringing up money and brand partnerships.

“Love Island USA” Season 6 is streaming on Peacock.