“This Is Us” star Mandy Moore took to social media to react to the show’s final season being snubbed by the Television Academy. The critically acclaimed and much-beloved drama came to an emotional close after six seasons on May 24, managing to only get one Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics nomination this year.

“So unendingly proud of @siddkhoslamusic and @taylordawesgoldsmith for getting an Emmy nom for their song ‘Forever Now’ on our final season of #ThisIsUs,” Moore began in her Instagram Story, congratulating the duo — who crafted the music and lyrics, respectively.

She continued in the following slide, “Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was its’s [sic] finest hour? Sure. And [creator] Dan Fogelman’s brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? @kenolin1’s impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah…. But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever.”

“This Is Us” — which also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley — was among one of the biggest snubs for 2022’s Emmy nominations, alongside shows like “black-ish” and “Atlanta.”

Fogelman acknowledged the snub in a tweet as well, writing, “The Emmy noms didn’t break for #ThisIsUs today — if you’re happy when they go your way, you’ve got to take it on the chin when they don’t. That entire group wins a ‘Danny’ in my book. And so proud that my college roomie @SiddKhoslaMusic will be repping us with Taylor!”

Despite the omission, “This Is Us” has previously dominated the awards ceremony, winning four Emmys — including Brown’s Outstanding Lead Actor win in 2017 — and being nominated a total of 39 times.