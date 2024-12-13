Mariah Carey Cancels More Christmastime Shows Because of Illness: ‘I Wish I Had Better News’

Mariah Carey has canceled her third night this week on her Christmastime tour because of illness, apologizing to fans in New York and New Jersey.

“Newark and Belmont – I wish I had better news, but unfortunately, I’m still sick and have to cancel the shows tonight and on Sunday. I’m really devastated about it and appreciate your support,” she shared on X on Friday.

Fans were supportive, with one writing, “Get well soon Mimi, your health comes first and that is the most important thing.”

Another wrote, “There will be many more FESTIVE moments to share with us, Queen! Please take care of yourself and get well soon! YOU and YOUR health is what matters most.”

The shows were set to take place Friday in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center and Sunday night at the USB Arena in Elmont, New York.

The cancellation comes after she had to postpone Wednesday’s performance in Pennsylvania. “Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much,” she tweeted.

The tour kicked off in November at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and saw her performing in Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois, Missouri and Washington D.C., before swinging to the northeast.

It’s not clear at this point if she’ll be able to make the final stop on her tour, New York City’s Barclays Center on Tuesday.

In January, she is set for a Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live Theatre at Park MGM, which will run from Jan. 31 to Feb. 15.