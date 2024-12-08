Iron Maiden Drummer Nicko McBrain Retires From Touring

After 42 years, Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain is retiring from the road, and will conclude his stint tonight with a show in Brazil.

McBrain posted his announcement online today in various social media outlets. The 72-year-old McBrain had a stroke in January 2023, which he admitted had him at “70 percent recovered” and paralyzed from his shoulder down on the right side.

The retirement from touring also comes shortly after the October death of original Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di’Anno, who left the group in 1981. Di’Anno was 66.

Iron Maiden was formed in 1975 by bassist Steve Harris, with McBrain joining in 1982. A new drummer has been chosen, a band statement said, and is expected to be announced shortly.

McBrain’s statement said he’ll still be involved with the band in some capacity.

“After much consideration, it is with both sorrow and joy, I announce my decision to take a step back from the grind of the extensive touring lifestyle,” McBrain’s statement said. “Today, Sat, Dec 7th, Sao Paulo will be my final gig with Iron Maiden. I wish the band much success moving forward.

“I will, however, remain firmly part of the Iron Maiden family working on a variety of projects, my long time managers, Rod Smallwood and Andy Taylor, have in mind for me. I’ll also be working on a variety of different personal projects and focusing on my existing businesses and ventures, including The British Drum Company, Nicko McBrain’s Drum One, Titanium Tart, and of course, Rock-N-Roll Ribs!

“What can I say? Touring with Maiden the last 42 years has been an incredible journey! To my devoted fan base, you made it all worthwhile and I love you! To my devoted wife, Rebecca, you made it infinitely easier and I love you! To my kids, Justin and Nicholas, thank you for understanding the absences and I love you! To my friends that are always there for me, I love you! To my bandmates, you made it a dream come true and I love you!

“I look into the future with much excitement and great hope! I’ll be seeing you soon, may God bless you all, and, of course, “Up the Irons!”

Iron Maiden also released a statement, wishing McBrain well and saying “we will miss you immensely.”