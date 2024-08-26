Mariah Carey Says Her Mom, Sister Died on the Same Day in a ‘Tragic Turn’

Mariah Carey lost both her mom and sister on the same day in a “tragic turn.”

In a statement to People, the Grammy-winning singer revealed that her mother Patricia and sister Alison both died over the weekend on the same day.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” Carey said. “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

No details were given on the cause of death for either Carey’s mom or sister.

Carey’s tumultuous relationship with her mom through her life was well documented – most recently in the singer’s 2020 memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.” She even dedicated the book in part to her mother.

“And to Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could,” she wrote. “I will love you the best I can, always.”

Carey continued on the topic of her mother in the book itself, “Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment. A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother’s.”

The book also revealed that Carey thought it would be “emotionally and physically safer” for her not to be in contact with her sister or brother Morgan.

Patricia Carey married Alfred Roy Carey and had Alison, Mariah and Morgan together. The pair split when the singer was only three years old. Her father died back in 2002.