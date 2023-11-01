Mariah Carey faces a lawsuit over the copyright for “All I Want For Christmas Is You” again as a previously dismissed filing has been refiled.

Country singer Andy Stone, who performs under the stage name Vince Vance with the band Vince Vance and the Valiants, refiled the suit against Carey, Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music Group for copyright infringement along with plaintiff Troy Powers, who co-authored the band’s song of the same name. Stone seeks $40 million in damages.

Neither Carey nor Sony Music Entertainment has responded to the re-filing. TheWrap has reached out to Carey’s reps for comment.

General allegations in the re-filed suit call Stone and Powers’ co-authored song “a country music hit” after it was released. The paperwork also claims the song “helped Vince Vance and the Valiants gain national prominence.” The band performed at the White House in April 1994, and they were invited back for a second performance in 1995.

Stone ended his previous suit claiming Carey ripped off his band’s song last November. The former suit asked for $60 million in damages for copyright infringement, false association and unjust enrichment.

“Defendant Carey has capitalized on the success of her infringing work,” the paperwork reads.

The former case, Stone v Carey et al involved an amended suit against the singer and her label Sony Music Entertainment that called Carey’s song a “derivative version” of Stone’s regarding the melody, harmonies, meter, rhythm and lyrics

Vince Vance and the Valiants’ “All I Want For Christmas Is You” came out in 1989 and garnered “extensive airplay” during the 1993 Christmas season before Carey’s song appeared on her 1994 Christmas album, “Merry Christmas.”