Here’s What’s New on Netflix in November 2023

Netflix’s slate for November 2023 has much to offer as the transition from Halloween to Thanksgiving and eventually Christmas begins. Many favorite movies such as Jennifer Garner’s “13 Going on 30” and “The Big Lebowski” arrive Nov. 1, while Garner’s new movie “The Family Switch” rounds out the month when it arrives on the streamer Nov. 30. Other can’t-miss film arrivals on November first include “Whiplash,” “Sixteen Candles,” “The Social Network” and “Pitch Perfect.”

Several new seasons of Netflix shows arrive this month as well, the most highly anticipated of which might be “The Crown” Season 6 Part 1. The first half of the final season of the royal drama series arrives Nov. 16. The limited series adaptation of “All the Light We Cannot See” by Shawn Levy and Steven Knight launches November 2. Levy directed all four episodes of the epic drama series, adapted from the Pulitzer prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr.

Much more lies in store on Netflix in November 2023:

November 1

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Hurricane Season

Locked In

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea’s Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Mysteries of the Faith

Nuovo Olimpo

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

Wingwomen

November 2

All the Light We Cannot See

Cigarette Girl

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion

Onimusha

Unicorn Academy

Maya Erskine as Mizu in “Blue Eye Samurai” (NETFLIX © 2023)

November 3

Blue Eye Samurai

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Erin & Aaron: Season 1

Ferry: The Series

NYAD

Selling Sunset: Season 7

Sly

The Tailor: Season 3

Vacaciones de verano

November 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Insidious: The Red Door

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1

November 7

Face Off: Seasons 4-5

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing

November 8

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend

The Claus Family 3

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld

Escaping Twin Flames

Robbie Williams

November 9

Akuma Kun

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

November 10

At the Moment

The Killer

Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2

November 11

Laguna Beach: Season 3

November 14

Criminal Code

Dubai Bling: Season 2

How to Become a Mob Boss

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive

Suburræterna

November 15

Feedback

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Matt Rife: Natural Selection

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in “The Crown” Season 6 (Netflix)

November 16

Best. Christmas. Ever!

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1

Downton Abbey

Harriet

In Love and Deep Water

Lone Survivor

November 17

All-Time High

Believer 2

CoComelon Lane

The Dads

The Queenstown Kings

Rustin

Sagrada Familia: Season 2

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Artwork from the documentary “Stamped From the Beginning” (Netflix © 2023)

November 20

Stamped from the Beginning

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

November 21

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2

Squid Game: The Challenge

November 23

Love Island USA: Season 3

My Daemon

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6

November 25

A Nearly Normal Family

DOI BOY

I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me

Last Call for Istanbul

My Demon

Wedding Games

November 27

Go Dog Go: Season 4

November 28

Comedy Royale

Love Like a K-Drama

Onmyoji

Verified Stand-Up

November 29

American Symphony

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife

Michael Godere as Wolf in “The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

November 30

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday

Family Switch

Hard Days

Obliterated

School Spirits: Season 1

Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2