‘The Bad Guys’ Have to Save Christmas in First Trailer for ‘A Very Bad Holiday’ (Video)

Sometimes in order to do a lot of bad, you have to do a little good. That’s the premise behind “The Bad Guys” upcoming holiday special, “The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday.” The 22-minute installment will land on Netflix November 30.

Set prior to the events of the 2022 movie, the special follows the Bad Guys just ahead of their favorite day of the year: Christmas morning. While everyone’s opening presents, it’s the perfect time for a city-wide holiday heist. But that can’t happen when Christmas is unexpectedly cancelled. Faced with the possibility of potentially not committing mass crimes, this crew of baddies has to do the unthinkable and save Christmas by becoming stand-in Santas.

“Let’s go do some good so we can be bad,” Wolf (Michael Godere) says in the trailer.

The 22-minute special is directed by Bret Haaland, who previously worked on other DreamWorks series such as “The Penguins of Madagascar” and “All Hail King Julien.” Katherine Nolfi (“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power”) will also executive produce the special.

For this Netflix follow-up, “The Bad Guys” has replaced its original cast with a new crop of voice actors. The special stars Godere as Wolf (previously played by Sam Rockwell), Ezekiel Ajeigbe as Shark (previously played by Craig Robinson), Raul Ceballos as Piranha (previously played by Anthony Ramos), Chris Diamantopoulos as Snake (previously played by Marc Maron), Mallory Low as Tarantula (previously played by Awkwafina) and Zehra Fazal as Tiffany Fluffit (previously played by Lilly Singh). Additionally, Keith Silverstein and Kari Wahlgren will play new characters Gary and DJ Trudy Tude, respectively.

When the original movie premiered it was a box office success, grossing over $250 million globally. It was also critically praised predominantly for its flashy animation style that took inspiration from “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.” The movie currently has a critical score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.

DreamWorks has long had a partnership with Netflix with some of the streamer’s biggest children’s shows coming from the studio. “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power,” “Trollhunters,” “Voltron: Legendary Defender,” “Spirit Riding Free” and “All Hail King Julien” are all Netflix originals that came from the studio.