“The Bad Guys,” DreamWorks Animation’s hit feature from 2022 that felt like if Quentin Tarantino had remade “Zootopia,” is getting a brand-new holiday special. And now we know that “The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday” will steal your heart on Netflix beginning on Nov. 30.

This half-hour Christmas special (not, as had previously been reported, a film) takes place before the events of “The Bad Guys,” which saw a gang of criminal animals reform their evil ways. In this new special, the Bad Guys set their sights on a holiday heist. But when the town’s festivities are canceled, the Bad Guys find themselves in a highly unlikely position – having to restore cheer to the townspeople through giving instead of taking. Can you imagine?

While the original film featured Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron as Mr. Snake, Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula, Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark and Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha, this new special stars Michael Godere as Wolf, Ezekiel Ajeigbe as Shark, Raul Ceballos as Piranha, Chris Diamantopoulos as Snake, Mallory Low as Tarantula, Zehra Fazal as Tiffany Fluffit and Keith Silverstein as Gary.

“The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday” is the latest in what DreamWorks Animation has deemed as their next big animated franchise, joining the ranks of “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Madagascar,” “Trolls” and “Kung Fu Panda” in terms of a series that generates multiple titles across various platforms while also fueling consumer products initiatives, cross-company initiatives and theme park attractions. (There’s an entire “Dragons”-themed land coming to Universal’s Epic Universe theme park, opening in 2025, and a re-themed area of Universal Studios Orlando dedicated to all things DreamWorks Animation.)

Bret Haaland directs “The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday” and executive produces with Katherine Nolfi.