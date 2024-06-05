Marion Cotillard Joins ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4

Marion Cotillard has joined the cast of “The Morning Show” Season 4.

The Oscar-winning actress will star as Celine Dumont, a savvy operator from a storied European family, in the fourth installment of the Apple TV+ drama series. Cotillard joins returning cast members Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie.

Season 4 will pick up in the aftermath of the Season 3 finale, which saw Alex (Aniston) attempt to halt the acquisition — and impending dissolution — of UBA by suggesting a merger between UBA and NBN.

Cotillard is best known for starring in “Allied,” “Inception,” “La Vie en Rose,” “Rust and Bone,” “Two Days, One Night,” “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Assassin’s Creed.” She also recently starred in an episode of the Apple TV+ series “Extrapolations” alongside Forest Whitaker.

Aniston and Witherspoon executive produce “The Morning Show,” with Aniston and Kristin Hahn EPing through Echo Films, while Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter EP through Hello Sunshine.

Developed by Kerry Ehrin and produced by Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, “The Morning Show” is showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt (“Fosse/Verdon,” “Homeland,” “House of Cards”) under her multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+ for scripted television series. Additional EPs include Mimi Leder, who directs the show under a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+, and Michael Ellenberg.

The second season of “The Morning Show” was nominated for several Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Crudup and Outstanding Guest Actress for Marcia Gay Harden.

Cotillard is repped at Agence Adequat in France, as well as CAA and Narrative in the U.S.

The first three seasons of “The Morning Show” are streaming on Apple TV+.