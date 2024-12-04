Marlon Wayans to Join Damon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr. on CBS’ ‘Poppa’s House’

The actor and comedian is set to guest star as Poppa’s brother Melvin

Courtesy of Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Marlon Wayans is set to guest star on “Poppa’s House,” joining his brother Damon Wayans and nephew Damon Wayans Jr. on the CBS sitcom.

Damon Wayans stars as legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host Ivy (Essence Atkins) is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son Junior (Damon Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband. The main cast also includes Tetona Jackson as Poppa’s wife Nina.

Marlon Wayans is set to portray Poppa’s brother Melvin, who is described as a “bit of a ne’er do well who comes to visit the family with a new business idea.” Poppa is quick to warn everyone not to trust him, while Ivy and Junior want to believe he’s changed.

Poppa’s House airs Mondays on CBS from 8:30 to 9 p.m. ET/PT. The episode featuring Marlon is set to air on the network in February 2025. Dean Lorey, Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. executive produce for CBS Studios.

wednesday-season-2-jenna-ortega
Read Next
'Wednesday' Season 2 Set for 2025 Release as Filming Wraps, First Image Revealed

Marlon Wayans will next be seen starring in Justin Tipping’s psychological sports thriller “HIM,” produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, releasing in September 2025.

He is also writing and producing Miramax and Paramount’s upcoming “Scary Movie” reboot along with his brothers Keenen Ivory Wayans and Shawn Wayans and Rick Alvarez.

Wayans is currently on his Wild Child Tour throughout the nation. Wayans is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, UTA, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.

Jason Ritter as “Julian Markston”, Kathy Bates as “Madeline Matlock”, and Skye P. Marshall as “Olympia Lawrence”. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Read Next
Kathy Bates Says She Had One Request for 'Matlock' Creator Jennie Snyder Urman Before Signing On: 'Don't Abandon Me'

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments