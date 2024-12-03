Kathy Bates Says She Had One Request for ‘Matlock’ Creator Jennie Snyder Urman Before Signing On: ‘Don’t Abandon Me’

Before Kathy Bates agreed to lead CBS’ “Matlock”, she had two requests for

creator Jennie Snyder Urman: “Don’t change a word” of the script and

“Don’t abandon me.”

“Many times when we work on projects, you get the job, and then you don’t

have a relationship with the creator or the producers. And I hate that,”

Bates said, adding that she had thought about going into “semi-retirement”

prior to reading the script. “I’ve always said I felt like a little capsule out in

space in my pod and the people behind the video screen, they’re in their

own bubble. And it makes me feel alone. It makes me feel like a child.”

With Urman’s assurances, Bates sealed the deal to star in the reimagining

of the 1980s Andy Griffith drama as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a lawyer in

her 70s who infiltrates a prestigious law firm to expose wrongdoing. Little

did the Oscar-winning actress know at the time that she would find kinship

with her costar Skye P. Marshall, who plays Olympia, the tough-to-crack

senior attorney for whom Matty works. When the they popped up on Zoom

to do one of their first joint interviews for the series, they greeted each

other warmly. “I was so excited that we’re doing this together,” Bates said,

smiling.

For Marshall, who can be seen on CBS’ “Good Sam,” the CW’s “Black

Lightning” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” the prospect of working

opposite a legend like Bates was initially intimidating, though it ended up

being what she called “the easiest acting” she’s ever done. “All I had to do

is look into her eyes and listen to her because when she delivers the line, it

comes from such a true place that if I allow myself to just feel it from an

equally truthful place, I’m going to react, I’m going to respond,” Marshall

said.

Portraying a senior woman reentering the workforce and a Black senior

attorney, respectively, both Bates and Marshall portray characters who are

historically underestimated. Matty even uses stereotypes of harmless older

women as a weapon to get ahead as she attempts to avenge the death of her

daughter. Matty resonated with Bates as she reflected on her own mother’s

journey of having Bates as an unplanned child later in life. “She gave to me

the things that I needed to grow into the woman that I wish she could have

been,” she said.

Likewise, Marshall notes Olympia isn’t “awarded the luxury to be

average”— a challenge she herself has felt tenfold across her career, which,

in addition to acting, has included active duty in the Air Force as well as

positions in the medical industry and a corporate pharmaceutical company.

“I have always had to stretch myself further to be seen, to be recognized

like Olympia,” Marshall said. “She is a warrior and sometimes she’s a mess.

It didn’t come easy and the fight’s not over, and I feel like Olympia and

Matty both hold on to that fight, hold on to that gumption that is required to

rise above.”

Any chatter about Matlock being Bates’ final project is a “misunderstanding,” according to the actress, who has no plan to slow down any time soon, especially now that “Matlock” scored an early Season 2 renewal at CBS after just two episodes. After joking that she’ll have to hire Swarovski to craft a “gorgeous walker,” she added, “I’m in really good health now. I’ve been in this business for a long time. I had talent, but it took me a long time to develop it. And I’m still developing it.”

