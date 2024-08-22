Matthew Rhys Joins Claire Danes-Led Mystery Thriller ‘Beast in Me’

Matthew Rhys is joining Claire Danes in the upcoming Netflix limited series “Beast in Me.”

The mystery thriller, which comes from creator and writer Gabe Rotter, showrunner Howard Gordon and 20th Television, follows Danes as acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs, who has been unable to write since the tragic death of her young son.

But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book in the house next door, which is bought by Nile Jarvis (Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.

In addition to Gordon (“Homeland,” “24,” “The X-Files”) and Rotter (“The X-Files”), the series is executive produced by Danes (“Fleishman Is in Trouble,” “Homeland”), writer Daniel Pearle (“American Crime Story”) and director Antonio Campos. Additional executive producers include Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross and David Kissinger for Conaco; Jodie Foster, Caroline Baron.

Rhys, a five-time Emmy-nominated actor, is best known for his role as KGB Agent Philip Jennings in FX’s “The Americans,” which earned him a win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2018.

He also starred as the titular character in HBO’s “Perry Mason,” which would earn him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2021.

He will next appear in the Jason Reitman feature “Saturday Night,” portraying legendary comedian George Carlin, and is also set to star in “Hallow Road” opposite Rosamund Pike.

Rhys is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and United Agents.