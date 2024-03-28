Claire Danes is set to star in and executive produce “The Beast in Me,” a new mystery thriller for Netflix. She will once again be working with “Homeland” EP Howard Gordon, who serves as showrunner.

“Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Sheldon, a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance,” the logline states.

It continues, “At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.”

The limited series, which comes from 20th Television, is executive produced by creator and writer Gabe Rotter (“The X-Files”) and showrunner Gordon (“Homeland,” “24,” “The X-Files”). Other executive producers include Daniel Pearle (“American Crime Story”), Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross and David Kissinger for Conaco and Jodie Foster.

Danes is a three-time Emmy-winning actress: She won two Outstanding Lead Actress awards for her starring role in the Showtime drama “Homeland” and another one in the miniseries category for “Temple Grandin.” She was also recently nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for the FX drama “Fleishman Is in Trouble.”

Her other credits include ABC’s ’90s teen drama “My So-Called Life,” Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet,” “The Hours,” “Shopgirl,” Apple TV+’s “The Essex Serpent” opposite Tom Hiddleston, “Little Women” (1994), “Les Misérables” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.”

In addition to “Homeland,” “24,” and “The X-Files,” Gordon’s credits include “Beauty and the Beast,” the Fox drama “Accused” and the FX series “Tyrant.” Gordon is a three-time Emmy Award winner, including for Best Writing for a Drama Series on “Homeland” alongside his co-creator Alex Gansa and Gideon Raff.

Danes is repped by WME, Signpost Management and Ziffren Brittenham. Rotter is repped by CAA and The Shuman Company. Gordon is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Gendler Kelly & Cunningham.