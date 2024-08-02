Jeremy Renner Chops It Up in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Finale Sneak Peek | Exclusive Video

“Mayor of Kingstown” is coming to an end, for now.

Ahead of the third season finale, which streams Sunday on Paramount+, TheWrap is thrilled to bring you an exclusive clip, featuring Jeremy Renner’s Mike McLusky and Tobi Bamtefa’s Bunny.

In the sneak peek, the pair can be seen divvying up Kingstown, the fictional city that runs on the for-profit prison system. “There’s a whole lot of ambition right there,” Bunny tells Mike as they are assessing their plan. Bunny will settle for Kingstown, while Mike gets — well, he’ll get “some sort of peace,” according to him (those who have watched the show will know the peace will be short lived, if existent at all).

And if you have no clue what is going on in the clip, have no fear. Stephen King, one of America’s most celebrated authors and the writer behind (among other things) “The Shining” and “It,” recently tweeted, “I have no f–king clue what is going on in ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ but I love this show.”

The third season finale is written by Dave Erickson, who penned the premiere episode for this season, too. The show also stars Hugh Dillon (who co-created the series with Taylor Sheridan), Taylor Handley and Emma Laird.

If you haven’t caught up, you’ve got a couple of days. Make them count.

The “Mayor of Kingstown” Season 3 finale streams Sunday, Aug. 4, on Paramount+.

