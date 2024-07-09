‘Landman,’ Taylor Sheridan’s Billy Bob Thornton Oil Drama, to Premiere in November

If there’s one thing that’s working at Paramount, it’s Taylor Sheridan. That’s probably why the “Yellowstone” creator’s latest drama, “Landman,” is set to premiere on Nov. 17, exclusively on Paramount+.

The series, which stars Billy Bob Thornton as an oil company crisis executive, will launch with its first two episodes on that date. After that, new installments of the 10-episode series will premiere weekly on Sundays.

Set in West Texas, “Landman” is based on the “Boomtown” podcast by Texas Monthly and focuses on the 21st century Texas oil boom. The series is a modern-day retelling of those seeking their fortunes in the world of oil rigs. The drama is described as an “upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics,” according to a press release for the series.

Thornton, who is known for his roles in “Bad Santa,” “Fargo” and “Sling Blade,” will star as a crisis executive at an oil company by the name of Tommy Norris. In addition to Thornton, the series also stars Ali Larter (“The Last Victim”), Michelle Randolph (“1923”), Jacob Lofland (“Joker 2”), Kayla Wallace (“When Calls the Heart”), James Jordan (“Yellowstone”), Mark Collie (“Nashville”), Paulina Chávez (“The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia”) and Demi Moore (“Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans”). “Mad Men” and “Fargo” star Jon Hamm will appear in a recurring guest role with Andy Garcia (“Expendables” franchise) and Michael Peña (“End of Watch,” “Narcos: Mexico”) also serving as guest stars.

“Landman” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions. Sheridan serves as an executive producer of the series alongside David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Additional EPs include Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer.

The oil drama is the latest big Taylor Sheridan project exclusively available on Paramount+. The creator is also behind the “Yellowstone” spinoffs “1923” and “1883” as well as “Lioness,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Tulsa King” and “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.”