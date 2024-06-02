After a near-fatal snowplow accident in January 2023, Jeremy Renner makes his acting return with the third season of Paramount+’s “Mayor of Kingstown.” The new season finds a new face to the Russian mob setting up shop in town with Mike (Renner) under pressure to stop the war as soon as possible.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch “Mayor of Kingstown” Season 3.

When does “Mayor of Kingstown” come out?

The series returns on Sunday, June 2 to Paramount+.

Is “Mayor of Kingstown” streaming?

Yes, “Mayor of Kingstown” streams exclusively on Paramount+ where the first two seasons are already available.

Are the episodes released weekly or all at once?

“Mayor of Kingstown” Season 3 is released on a weekly basis through its 10-episode run. Here’s the full rundown:

Episode 1: “Soldier’s Heart” – June 2

Episode 2: “Guts” – June 10

Episode 3: “Barbarians at the Gate” – June 17

Episode 4: “Rag Doll” – June 24

Episode 5: “Iris” – June 30

Episode 6: “Ecotone” – July 7

Episode 7: “Marya Was Here” – July 14

Episode 8: “Captain of the Sh-t Out of Luck” – July 21

Episode 9: “Home on the Range” – July 28

Episode 10: “Comeuppance” – August 4

What is “Mayor of Kingstown” Season 3 about?

Jeremy Renner returns as Mike McLusky in Season 3 which finds a whole new war brewing in town. The official logline for the season reads:

“A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls.”

Who’s in the “Mayor of Kingstown” Season 3 cast?

Renner leads a large ensemble cast of returning regulars in Season 3 as Mike McLusky. He’s joined by Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Michael Beach.

Watch the trailer