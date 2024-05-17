André Holland fights the power and impacts Hollywood’s framework in his role as real-life figure Huey P. Newton in Apple TV+’s “The Big Cigar,” which landed on the streamer on Friday and marks the 70th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education ruling.

The six-episode limited series is based on Joshuah Bearman’s (“Argo”) magazine article “The Big Cigar.” Per Apple TV+’s description of the show, it “tells the incredible true story of Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution. It’s a wild caper about Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan – involving a fake movie production – that goes wrong every way it possibly can.”

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “The Big Cigar” Premiere?

“The Big Cigar” premieres on Apple TV+ Friday, May 17.

Are new episodes of “The Big Cigar” streaming all at once or weekly?

“The Big Cigar” will premiere on Apple TV+ with two episodes, and new episodes will air every Friday until June 14.

“The Big Cigar” episode release schedule:

Here’s the official release schedule for “The Big Cigar” episodes. The series includes six episodes.

Episode 1: “Panther/Producer” — Friday, May 16

Episode 2: “The Cuban” — Friday, May 16

Episode 3: “Guns & Matzah” — Friday, May 24

Episode 4: “What Are Friends For?” — Friday, May 31

Episode 5: “Lost Paradise” — Friday, June 7

Episode 6: “The Pirate” — Friday, June 14

Who is in the “Big Cigar” cast?

The full cast includes André Holland, Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, P.J. Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Moses Ingram, Rebecca Dalton, Olli Haaskivi, Jordane Christie and Glynn Turman. The series was produced by Janine Sherman Barrois, Jim Hecht and Bearman.

The first two episodes were directed and executive produced by Don Cheadle, while Barrois serves as showrunner and writer and Hecht penned the show’s first episode.