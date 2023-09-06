Jeremy Renner will be back for more “Mayor of Kingstown.” Paramount+ has renewed the drama series for Season 3, following the conclusion of the second season this past March.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, “Mayor of Kingstown” debuted in 2021 and stars Renner as the head of the McClusky family who keeps the peace in a town riddled with crime. Dianne Wiest co-stars in the project, which Sheridan had been working on long before his “Yellowstone” series got off the ground.

“Mayor of Kingstown” is one of now seven projects that Sheridan has at Paramount+. That does not include the flagship “Yellowstone” series on Paramount Network, which will come to a close with the second half of its fifth season (which still hasn’t started filming).

Sheridan recently launched “Special Ops: Lioness” on the streamer with star Zoe Saldaña and has “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” and “Land Man” upcoming.

Renner was in a life-threatening snowplow accident back in January that left the actor with 30 broken bones and a crushed chest. “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium,” the actor said in a March sitdown with Diane Sawyer.