MCU Sidekicks Ranked, Including Awkwafina in ‘Shang-Chi’

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is here, and it's only the second MCU film headlined by an individual of color. That makes it a great time to look back on our favorite MCU sidekicks -- the role in which most of the franchise's characters of color have ended up.
19. Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman)
The token white guy among the protagonists in "Black Panther" is Martin Freeman and his unconvincing American accent. And honestly having a good CIA guy play a key role in this particular movie for no real story reason is, ah, questionable.
18. The Warriors Three (Ray Stevenson, Tadanobu Asano, Josh Dallas)
Like everything else in those first two "Thor" movies, this crew has a vibe that doesn't really fit with the rest of the MCU. And not in an interesting and fun way like "Ragnarok" -- a movie that killed off the Three early on.
17. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie)
Before he was Captain America, he was Captain America's normal, boring friend.
16. Lady Sif (Jamie Alexander)
She deserved better than be brought back as a joke in "Loki."
15. Yelena (Florence Pugh)
Let's hope they have her forget her accent like Wanda did, because it does not work for her.
14. Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch)
I do always enjoy it when regular characters put themselves into terrifying superhero scenarios, like Maria does in "Captain Marvel" by flying into space to deal with the Kree. But otherwise she doesn't make much of an impression.
13. Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg)
This dopey and intractable government guy, and sidekick to Nick Fury, is kinda unique enough in tone in the MCU that I like him more now than I did then. But he's still Coulson.
12. Loki (Tom Hiddleston)
The "Thor Ragnarok" version of Sidekick Loki is amazing, but it's important to remember that he was significantly less cool before Taika Waititi got involved.