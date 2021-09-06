We've Got Hollywood Covered
MCU Sidekicks Ranked, Including Awkwafina in ‘Shang-Chi’

Awkafina is great, but does she hold her own against these MCU favorites? (Spoiler: yes)

| September 6, 2021 @ 9:40 AM
Photo credit; Disney/Marvel Studios

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is here, and it's only the second MCU film headlined by an individual of color. That makes it a great time to look back on our favorite MCU sidekicks -- the role in which most of the franchise's characters of color have ended up.

black panther martin freeman everett k ross

19. Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman)

The token white guy among the protagonists in "Black Panther" is Martin Freeman and his unconvincing American accent. And honestly having a good CIA guy play a key role in this particular movie for no real story reason is, ah, questionable.

the warriors three thor

18. The Warriors Three (Ray Stevenson, Tadanobu Asano, Josh Dallas)

Like everything else in those first two "Thor" movies, this crew has a vibe that doesn't really fit with the rest of the MCU. And not in an interesting and fun way like "Ragnarok" -- a movie that killed off the Three early on.

Avengers: Endgame

17. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie)

Before he was Captain America, he was Captain America's normal, boring friend.

 

thor lady sif

16. Lady Sif (Jamie Alexander)

She deserved better than be brought back as a joke in "Loki."

does black widow have a post-credits scene

15. Yelena (Florence Pugh)

Let's hope they have her forget her accent like Wanda did, because it does not work for her.

captain marvel brie larson super bowl trailer

14. Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch)

I do always enjoy it when regular characters put themselves into terrifying superhero scenarios, like Maria does in "Captain Marvel" by flying into space to deal with the Kree. But otherwise she doesn't make much of an impression.

agents of shield coulson director

13. Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg)

This dopey and intractable government guy, and sidekick to Nick Fury, is kinda unique enough in tone in the MCU that I like him more now than I did then. But he's still Coulson.

thor loki marvel

12. Loki (Tom Hiddleston)

The "Thor Ragnarok" version of Sidekick Loki is amazing, but it's important to remember that he was significantly less cool before Taika Waititi got involved.

the falcon and the winter soldier battlestar cle bennett

11. Battlestar (Cle Bennett)

I had high hopes for Incel Captain America's best pal, but then he got fridged.

10. Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino)

Does she count as a sidekick since she's also technically a Loki? Anyway, she's cool and all, but she's pretty vanilla for having gone through everything she's experienced.

infinity war future hulk thor ragnarok avengers

9. The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)

Who knew that petulant teen Hulk in "Thor Ragnarok" would be easily the best version of the character?

the falcon and the winter soldier zemo

8. Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl)

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" was a pretty flat and lifeless affair overall -- except when Zemo showed up for a couple episodes. His time was far too short.

shang-chi awkwafina katy

7. Katy (Awkwafina)

Awkwafina and Simu Liu have legit screen chemistry together in "Shang-Chi," and that chemistry is key to keeping "Shang-Chi" fun.

Danai Gurira Okoye

6. Okoye (Danai Gurira)

Nobody really gets to be all that charming on "The Walking Dead," so it was delightful to see her show everybody that she's got movie star chops in "Black Panther."

spider-man homecoming characters ned leeds jacob batalon

5. Ned (Jacob Batalon)

It's pretty annoying that MCU Spider-Man is rich, but he at least has his wonderful and hilarious guy in the chair Ned to keep him grounded.

avnegers infinity war doctor strange has a plan wong

4. Wong (Benedict Wong)

I'm always happy to see Benedict Wong in stuff (it's still a huge bummer that Netflix canceled "Marco Polo."

every marvel movie ever ranked thor ragnarok

3. Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson)

She fully deserves to be Queen of the Asgardians. 

michael pena luis ant-man

2. Luis (Michael Pena)

Could anybody else be as good as Pena is in this role? I'm not convinced.

War Machine

1. War Machine (Don Cheadle)

It's Don Cheadle.