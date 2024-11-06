Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘Meet Me Next Christmas’

Halloween is over, and the Christmas season has officially begun on Netflix, with the first of five new Christmas movies releasing on Wednesday.

This one is called “Meet Me Next Christmas,” and stars Christina Milian and Devale Ellis. It centers on Layla (Milian), as she frantically runs around New York City trying to get a ticket to Pentatonix’s Christmas Eve Concert, in the hopes of meeting the man of her dreams there.

So yes, there are a whole lot of Pentatonix songs on the soundtrack for the film. Some are new, some are classics, and some admittedly aren’t by Pentatonix at all.

Here are all the songs in “Meet Me Next Christmas”: