Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘Meet Me Next Christmas’

Halloween is over, and the Christmas season has officially begun on Netflix, with the first of five new Christmas movies releasing on Wednesday.
This one is called “Meet Me Next Christmas,” and stars Christina Milian and Devale Ellis. It centers on Layla (Milian), as she frantically runs around New York City trying to get a ticket to Pentatonix’s Christmas Eve Concert, in the hopes of meeting the man of her dreams there.
So yes, there are a whole lot of Pentatonix songs on the soundtrack for the film. Some are new, some are classics, and some admittedly aren’t by Pentatonix at all.
Here are all the songs in “Meet Me Next Christmas”:
- “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Pentatonix
- “This Christmas” by Pentatonix
- “Don’t Feel Like Doing Christmas” by Zeauxi
- “The New Year Feels So Far Away” by Sultanthegiant and Charlie Hallock
- “Christmas Jammy” by Damon Foreman
- “Chicago (From The Noel Diary)” by Dara Taylor
- “Midnight Santa” by Damon Foreman
- “White Winter Hymnal” by Pentatonix
- “Christmas Magic” by Summer Payton
- “Old Fashioned Christmas” by Danielle Apicella
- “Jingle Bells” by Oscar Rossignoli and Robin Sherman
- “Sleigh My Name” by Priyanka
- “Santa Baby” by Kiki Halliday and KOVAS
- “Christmas Slay Rap” by Blue Lily
- “Still the Same” by Michael Van Bodegom Smith and Brandon Lau
- “Prelude from Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BMV 1007” performed by Kevin Olusola
- “Hallelujah” by Pentatonix
- “Meet Me Next Christmas” by Pentatonix
- “Here Comes Santa Claus” by Pentatonix
- “Please Santa Please” by Pentatonix