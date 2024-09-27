How to Watch ‘Megalopolis’: Is Francis Ford Coppola’s Fable Streaming?

After literal decades in the making, Francis Ford Coppola’s dream project “Megalopolis” is here, and there’s a whole lot going on in it.

Now in theaters, the film tells the story of an architect named Cesar (Adam Driver) who dreams of turning the city of New Rome into a utopia, using a new element he discovered and won a Nobel prize for. Unfortunately, the current mayor (Giancarlo Esposito) is all about tradition and status quo, and is adamantly against building the megalopolis.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this movie.

“Megalopolis” hit theaters everywhere on Friday, September 27.

Is “Megalopolis” streaming?

Not just yet. For now, you can only see “Megalopolis” in theaters. It’s a Lionsgate film though, which means that it’ll head to Peacock when it comes time to go to streaming, thanks to a deal struck in 2022. We’ll keep you posted on when that is.

What is “Megalopolis” about?

The fable is a modern-day Roman epic. Per the official synopsis:

“The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina, a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero, the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.”

Who stars in the movie?

Coppola’s film boasts a pretty stacked cast, including Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito, Dustin Hoffman, Aubrey Plaza and more.

Is “Megalopolis” a real word?

It may look and sound funny, but it is indeed a real term that means “a very large, heavily populated city or urban complex.”

Watch the trailer