Meghan Markle Delays Release of Netflix Series Due to Wildfires

Meghan Markle asked Netflix to delay the release of her new lifestyle cooking show “With Love, Meghan” due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires, and the streaming giant acquiesced. The show will no longer premiere this week.

Initially scheduled to drop on Jan. 15, the eight-episode series will now be released on March 4.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” the Duchess of Sussex said in a statement on Sunday.

Firefighters made progress this weekend against the still-raging Palisades fire, focusing their efforts on protecting Brentwood and Encino from the fringes of the area’s largest blaze, which has now consumed more than 23,000 acres and 5,300 structures but was still only 11% contained.

Officials updated the overall death toll Sunday to 16, with more than 10,000 structures destroyed. The multiple fires were already being discussed as the most catastrophic in U.S. history.

“With Love, Meghan” is described as an “inspiring” series that “reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.” Guests on the series include Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling and Alice Waters.

Leah Hariton serves as showrunner and Michael Steed directed the half-hour episodes.

Meghan produced the series through Archewell Productions. The show is also produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television.