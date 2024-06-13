Meghan Trainor is once again begging for the chance to replace Katy Perry as the next judge on “American Idol.”

“I’ve done every interview in the world and said it’s my dream job,” the “Timeless” singer-songwriter told host Andy Cohen on Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

Perry announced her departure from the ABC singing competition in February on an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” in a surprise to her fellow judges and maybe even the network. The “Never Really Over” pop star joined “Idol” as a judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie back in 2018 for the reboot of the show, following its original 15-season run on Fox.

The “Roar” singer got emotional during last month’s season finale. Perry said that she needs to “pulse to [her] own beat” as she exited her seven-season run with the franchise.

Plus, Trainor is no stranger to the gig. She mentored the most recent season’s Top 12 as they tackled Billboard No. 1 hits and was a guest judge on Season 8 of “Australian Idol” in 2023.

“I just get way too attached,” Trainor told Cohen of the “Idol” judging experience. “It’s like my favorite show, I’ve watched it since I was a child.”

The “All About That Bass” singer got her judging start on “The Four: Battle for Stardom” in 2018 and later took her talents to “The Voice UK” in 2020.

While Trainor said she hasn’t heard any updates from production, Bryan and longtime host Ryan Seacrest have both said the witty pop star would make a great addition.

“Meghan is a super talent too, and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s fun and she’s spontaneous,” Seacrest said in an April interview with Entertainment Tonight.

ABC has confirmed Season 23 for next year following Perry’s departure. Online auditions for “American Idol” are open from May 3 through Oct. 15.