Megyn Kelly: ‘Stupid’ Kamala Harris ‘Will Set Women Back Decades’ if Elected | Video

Megyn Kelly thinks electing Kamala Harris as the first female president would be a step backward for women.

On Monday’s “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host called Harris’ intelligence into question. She said the Democratic candidate wouldn’t be able to stand up to the rigors of facing off against America’s adversaries since she “couldn’t even outsmart the ladies of ‘The View.’”

“This person is weak and she is stupid,” Kelly said. “She is not a smart person and far from a deep thinker. She will get eaten alive by Putin and Xi. No one will fear us. She cannot make decisions. The 3 a.m. phone call will leave her paralyzed with fear and indecision. She will fail in her negotiations with our adversaries because she cannot think on her feet. The presidency is not a job you can do for four years with training wheels.”

“They say Kamala Harris will break barriers as the first woman president, but her election will set women back decades because she is not a smart person,” Kelly reiterated.

The podcast host also played a clip of former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher talking about placing limitations on governance and people in power being “modest.” Kelly then said you might not have agreed with Thatcher’s politics, but you couldn’t argue the woman was intelligent.

“The first woman to become president must be someone who’s intelligence is unassailable,” she continued. “Whose facility with the spoken word is something to admire, who can make a point sharply and with ease and with substance without breaking a sweat.”

This is far from the first time Kelly has come for Harris and her tactics. Following the Fox News interview with Bret Baier, she thumped the candidate for taking the “wrong strategy” throughout the discussion.

“She spent the majority of her time bashing Trump. That’s what, obviously, this was about for her. She wanted to go on Fox News, into the belly of the beast, and just bash Donald Trump,” Kelly explained. She unwittingly admitted, however, that some of Harris’ critiques of the ex-president were perhaps justified, saying, “It was one long game of Trump the piñata with a bunch of attacks that, in many cases, were utterly baseless.”