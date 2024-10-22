Megyn Kelly Attacks Kamala Harris for Purported Plagiarism: ‘She’s Stealing Somebody Else’s Crime Stories’ | Video

Megyn Kelly is attacking Kamala Harris and praising the Washington Free Beacon for reporting on the candidate’s alleged plagiarism. Kelly slammed Harris as “too lazy to even figure out whether she has a real victim she can talk about.”

The host went after the Democratic candidate on her Tuesday show after the Free Beacon’s story dropped. In it, the reporter wrote that Harris plagiarized congressional testimony pages from a Republican colleague and fabricated stories about human trafficking.

“In comes the Free Beacon with a brand new host of examples of Kamala Harris outright stealing other people’s work,” Kelly explained. “This time, they include her service as a California attorney general, where she lifted, according to the Free Beacon, a fictionalized story about a sex trafficking victim, and then presented it as a real case to paint her office in a good light.”

Kelly pointed to the congressional testimony and commented on the fact that according to the Beacon the vast majority of it was lifted – typos and all – from a colleague.

“Per the Free Beacon, the submitted written statements even contain the same typos such as missing punctuation or mistaken plurals,” she said. “She went through and tried to clean it up, knowing it wasn’t hers, trying to make it sound a little better, but didn’t change any of the substance. According to the Beacon, 80% of Harris’s speech was stolen.”

Kelly continued, “She’s too lazy to even figure out whether she has a real victim she can talk about when she’s stealing somebody else’s crime stories.”

The Free Beacon’s report points back to 2007, when Harris testified in support of the John R. Justice Prosecutors and Defenders Incentive Act of 2007. The article calls her statement “simple and pragmatic” — before saying she wasn’t the first to make it.

Paul Logli of Winnebago County, Illinois made a nearly identical speech, right down to the typos, before Harris. The only difference was that Logli, a Republican, gave his to the Senate while Harris gave hers to the House.

The report is the latest in a string of well-supported original reporting by the conservative-leaning outlet.

Watch the full Megyn Kelly clip above.