Megyn Kelly Taunts ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts for Getting ‘Down on Their Snake Bellies’ with Trump Meeting

Megyn Kelly torched “Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough’s meeting with Donald Trump, calling it a “boot-licking” attempt to fix their ratings.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host taunted the MSNBC pair for their admission that they met with president-elect Trump last week to “restart communications” between the office and the show.

“They didn’t just bend the knee, they got down on their snake bellies, and they slithered and they licked the boot,” Kelly said, “‘Yes, it tastes so good. I love the bottom of your boots, sir, please give it to me more!’ That’s really what happened. Then they come back out on the air on Monday and say, ‘We spoke truth to power. Why wouldn’t we speak to Hitler, the rapist, racist, bigoted, sexist, misogynist Hitler that’s just what we do as journalists.’ And then they’re already circling the bowl audience left in even greater numbers.”

Kelly continued joking about “Morning Joe’s” plummeting viewership – both before Monday and after the reveal. It was clear MSNBC viewers didn’t like what they heard from Mika and Joe as the show’s ratings dropped 17% in the hour following the reveal.

Brzezinski admitted on The Daily Beast podcast Wednesday that she was “surprised at the backlash” following her and Scarborough’s reveal Monday.

“The way I look at it is, people are really scared,” Brzezinski explained. “And it’s one of the reasons we went in there is people are really scared about Donald Trump’s comments that, you know, political adversaries, a lot of people are scared because of what has happened with abortion. These are all issues that are important to me and in some ways personal to me, but definitely personal to the people I really care about.”

She added that it was part of her job to pursue that and future meetings with the incoming president and that she couldn’t hold grudges for past things Trump said about her – like when he said she was “bleeding badly from a face lift” in 2017.

Her hope is to eventually have Trump on “Morning Joe” for an interview.

“I really I hope that we have more conversations,” she said. “I hope we do an interview.”

Watch the full Megyn Kelly clip above.