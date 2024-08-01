Megyn Kelly is expanding her relationships with SiriusXM. The platform tapped the “Megyn Kelly Show” host to head a series of lifestyle-centered talk show specials titled “Get Closer With Megyn Kelly,” they announced Thursday.

The limited series, which will roll out as one-hour programs each Friday, kicks off on Friday at 9 a.m. PST and will continue to air through to Aug. 30. Each week, Kelly will discuss four different topics related to life and wellness, from marriage to aging to parenting to sex.

The first of the four episodes will tackle marriage and feature counselor, marriage seminar director and “The Five Love Languages” author Dr. Gary Chapman. The second episode will be on aging, the third will focus on parenting, and Episode 4 will center on sex.

Kelly hosts “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM’s Triumph channel 111 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. PST.