Megyn Kelly Smears Kamala Harris With Accusation She ‘Slept Her Way Into Politics’

On the latest “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly advanced a conservative line of attack against Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, complaining that she “slept her way into politics” via the relationship she had with then-California Assembly Speaker Willie Brown nearly 30 years ago.

“I will not be shamed out of discussing this by people who say it’s slut shaming or it’s not relevant,” Kelly said. “It is relevant when a young candidate tries to sleep her way into politics and into power. And that is what it appears Kamala Harris did when she was a young, political aspirant in San Francisco when she had an affair with a man 30 years older than she was.”

She continued, “Willie Brown, who is like the godfather of San Francisco politics and very well known. And sure enough, that relationship paid dividends for her in more ways than one.”

Kelly isn’t the first to lob these accusations against Harris. The relationship has been used as an attack since she ran for San Francisco District Attorney in the early 2000s.

“I refuse to design my campaign around criticizing Willie Brown for the sake of appearing to be independent when I have no doubt that I am independent of him — and that he would probably right now express some fright about the fact that he cannot control me,” Harris said in 2003 according to SFWeekly. “His career is over; I will be alive and kicking for the next 40 years. I do not owe him a thing.”

Kelly called the process by which Harris became the Democratic nominee “bulls–t,” accusing Harris of being a “bully” and calling her the “Meghan Markle” of the Biden administration.

“Kamala Harris is a bully who’s pushed out or made life intolerable for virtually every person who has come to work for her in the White House,” the host said. “She’s the Meghan Markle of the administration. People can’t work for her. She’s a nightmare.”

Harris was admitted to the California Bar in 1990, after which she was hired as a deputy district attorney for Alameda County, which includes the city of Oakland. In 1994 she began dating Brown; Harris took a 6 month sabbatical that year, during which time Brown appointed her to the state unemployment insurance appeals board. Her relationship with Brown was reported on at the time.

Brown and Harris broke up in 1995. Brown was elected Mayor of San Francisco that year, serving until 2004. Harris continued to work in Alameda County until 1998 when she was hired as an assistant DA in San Francisco; she quit in 2000 after being demoted for opposing a law that allowed minors to be tried as adults. She was hired soon after by the City Attorney’s office and then elected District Attorney in 2003.

