Melania Trump Says Donald Knew She Was OK With Abortion ‘Since the Day We Met’ | Video

Melania Trump doesn’t think her memoir reveal of being pro-choice surprised her husband, Donald Trump.

Speaking on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” this week, the former first lady said that Donald knew she was OK with abortion “since the day we met.”

“He knew my position and my beliefs since the day we met, and I believe in individual freedom. I want to decide what I want to do with my body,” Melania told Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo Sunday. “I don’t want government in my personal business.”

The former first lady, who has been largely absent from her husband’s reelection campaign for president, first revealed her position on the hot-button issue in her memoir, “Melania,” which hits stands via Skyhorse Publishing on Tuesday.

In her self-titled memoir, Melania asserts that it is “imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government.” Bartiromo pushed back on the passage, asking if her husband ever took issue with her stance.

“He let me be who I am and he let me believe what I believe. He let me be my own person … I let him be his own person. He has different beliefs,” Melania said. “That was my belief, and it is my belief. And I wanted to put it in the book because I want to be authentic.”

Donald Trump has been staunchly against abortion access for women, even boasting that he is “proud to be the most pro-life president in American history.” During his presidency, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022.

The former president has ascertained on Truth Social more recently, however, that in a Trump America “women will be happy, healthy, confident and free!” and will no longer be plagued by “thinking about abortion.”

Melania Trump’s Fox News interview on Sunday followed news last week that CNN poached the former first lady for an interview, but the publisher demanded the network pay a $250,000 licensing fee. The network declined to pay, and there is no scheduled interview.

Watch Trump’s full Fox News interview below: