Melania Trump to Give First TV Interview Since ‘More to the Story’ Comments on Assassination Attempts

The former First Lady will sit with “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt, her first interview in over two years

Melania Trump
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 18: Former first lady Melania Trump arrives on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Former First Lady Melania Trump will sit for her first TV interview in two years on Thursday, appearing on “Fox & Friends” less than two weeks since she suggested there is “more to the story” of the assassination attempts on her husband.

“Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt will conduct the interview, in which Trump will discuss her new book, the Trump campaign strategy, and the now two assassination attempts on her husband. An extended version will be available on Fox Nation. 

Earlier this month, Melania Trump suggested there is “more to the story” of the Pennsylvania assassination attempt in a cryptic video posted to X.

“The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible distressing experience,” she says, addressing the camera directly. “Now, the silence around it feels heavy. I can’t help but wonder: Why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is definitely more to this story. And we need to uncover the truth.”

Local police assisting the Secret Service during the July 13 shooting in Butler, Pa., reported seeing Thomas Matthew Crooks in the area and up on a rooftop before his bullet grazed the former president’s ear. Crooks was shot and killed, but not before his hail of gunfire killed 50-year-old spectator Corey Comperatore and bloodied its intended target.

Earhardt has previously interviewed President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

ill Gates and Phoebe Gates attend the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City
Read Next
Bill Gates’ Daughter Tells Him She’s Lost Friends Due to Covid Vaccine Microchip Conspiracy Theory Falsely Tied to Him

Josh Dickey

Josh is a veteran editor, writer and former New York City wire-service newsman who moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood trade’s small and scrappy…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.