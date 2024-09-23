Melania Trump to Give First TV Interview Since ‘More to the Story’ Comments on Assassination Attempts

Former First Lady Melania Trump will sit for her first TV interview in two years on Thursday, appearing on “Fox & Friends” less than two weeks since she suggested there is “more to the story” of the assassination attempts on her husband.

“Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt will conduct the interview, in which Trump will discuss her new book, the Trump campaign strategy, and the now two assassination attempts on her husband. An extended version will be available on Fox Nation.

Earlier this month, Melania Trump suggested there is “more to the story” of the Pennsylvania assassination attempt in a cryptic video posted to X.

“The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible distressing experience,” she says, addressing the camera directly. “Now, the silence around it feels heavy. I can’t help but wonder: Why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is definitely more to this story. And we need to uncover the truth.”

Local police assisting the Secret Service during the July 13 shooting in Butler, Pa., reported seeing Thomas Matthew Crooks in the area and up on a rooftop before his bullet grazed the former president’s ear. Crooks was shot and killed, but not before his hail of gunfire killed 50-year-old spectator Corey Comperatore and bloodied its intended target.

Earhardt has previously interviewed President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.