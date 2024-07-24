Melissa Witt Disappearance Docuseries Set at Hulu From Ridley Scott, ABC News | Exclusive

Ridley Scott and his Scott Free Productions banner are teaming up with ABC News Studios on a new four-part docuseries about the disappearance of 19-year-old Melissa Witt, who went missing from an Arkansas bowling alley in 1994, TheWrap has learned.

“At Witt’s End – The Hunt for a Killer,” which streams Aug. 6 on Hulu, explores the ongoing search for answers in Witt’s case 30 years later as new investigators comb through extensive evidence to uncover information in the decades-long search for her killer.

The filmmakers give viewers unprecedented access to the ongoing investigation and a rare behind-the-scenes look at the case, with never-before-seen footage and interviews with the those involved in the original hunt for Melissa’s killer.

“At Witt’s End – The Hunt for a Killer” is produced for Hulu by ABC News Studios in association with Scott Free Productions, NLA Productions and Mad Possum Pictures.

In addition to Scott, Justin Alvarado Brown and David W. Zucker are executive producers for Scott Free Productions, while Lugene Armstrong is an executive producer for NLA Productions. Beth Hoppe serves as executive producer for ABC News Studios, while David Sloan serves as senior executive producer. Devon Parks serves as director.

The project marks the second collaboration between ABC News Studios and Scott Free Productions, having previously partnered on the 2023 docuseries “Still Missing Morgan,” in which a shocking new lead in Melissa’s case was uncovered during the investigation of its subject, Morgan Nick.

Check out the full trailer in the video, below.