Trans Activists Are Alarmed That Meta’s Hate Speech Concessions Signal a More Dangerous Shift

Available to WrapPRO members

“We’re the testing grounds for how they’re going to implement this on the broader population,” trans activist and civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo says

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (CREDIT: Getty Images/Chris Smith for TheWrap)

Since the November election Mark Zuckerberg has been firmly in Donald Trump’s corner, so it comes as no surprise that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Threads, has quietly switched sides when it comes to anti-trans speech on its platforms.

Last week, the company’s Oversight Board upheld an earlier decision to allow anti-trans speech, such as the previously banned slur “tranny,” a move that rang alarm bells at GLAAD and among other LGBTQ activists and actors. (Under Elon Musk’s guidance, X removed protections around anti-trans language two years ago.)

In late April, the board reviewed rulings on two videos, one on Facebook in which a transgender woman is confronted for using the women’s bathroom at a university, which featured the caption “male student who thinks he’s a girl.”

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap including a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award in 2023 for her profile of trans pioneer Marlene Parker. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.