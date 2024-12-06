Anti-Trans Rhetoric Helped Trump Retake the White House – What Effect Will It Have on Hollywood?

“This is a 15-alarm fire,” says TransLash Media founder Imara Jones about what could happen in the next four years

(L to R): Nava Mau of "Baby Reindeer", Karla Sofía Gascón of "Emilia Pérez," Harper Steele of "Will and Harper", Brian Michael Smith of "9-1-1: Lone Star" and Nicole Maines of "Yellowjackets."

Anti-transgender rhetoric may have helped hand the presidency back to Donald Trump — his campaign spent $215 million on ads calling out Kamala Harris’ support for the trans community — but how big of an impact will that have in Hollywood?

Since the election, two major media companies have taken steps that indicate the industry is backing away from support of trans issues. Last month, animators reacted with dismay to the news that Disney pulled a trans-centric episode of the Marvel animated series “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.” And HBO threw its support behind vocal trans opponent J.K. Rowling, an executive producer on the upcoming “Harry Potter” TV series, saying the author had “a

