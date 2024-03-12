Lady Gaga had a fiery response Monday to people who left hateful comments on an Instagram post shared by transgender activist and entertainer Dylan Mulvaney on International Women’s Day: “This is not backlash. This is hatred,” the singer and actress wrote.

Mulvaney, an influencer whose endorsement of Bud Light prompted an anti-trans boycott of the brand in 2023, originally shared photos and video of herself and Gaga to her Instagram account on Friday.

On Monday, Gaga reposted the image with the message, “It’s appalling to me [that Dylan’s post] would be met with such vitriol and hatred. When I see a newspaper reporting on hatred but calling it ‘backlash,’ I feel it is important to clarify that hatred is hatred, and this kind of hatred is violence,” Gaga wrote. “‘Backlash’ would imply that people who love or respect Dylan and me didn’t like something we did. This is not backlash. This is hatred.”

Gaga, who for years has been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, continued, “I feel very protective in this moment, not only of Dylan, but of the trans community who continues to lead the way with their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance and physical, verbal and mental violence.”

The “Star Is Born” Oscar winner added, “People of all gender identities and races deserve peace and dignity. May we all come together and be loving, accepting, warm, welcoming. May we all stand and honor the complexity and challenge of trans life — that we do not know, but can seek to understand and have compassion for.”

“You mean the world to me. Love ya,” Mulvaney commented on Gaga’s post.

However, the anti-trans comments continued on Gaga’s page, where objectors said that Mulvaney had no right to participate in International Women’s Day.

“Everyone saying ‘No, Gaga,’ ‘She became woke,’ lol. Have y’all not been here for ‘Born This Way’ or her whole career basically?,” one fan responded, referring to the singer’s 2011 hit, which includes the lyrics, “No matter gay, straight or bi, lesbian, transgender life/I’m on the right track baby, I was born to survive.”